PROSPECTIVE homeowners have been given the chance to snap up a charming property in Newport, next to a popular city landmark from yesteryear.

For nearly 70 years, Maindee baths were where young city residents learned to swim, where Commonwealth Games competitors swam their first lengths, and where crowds gathered to watch spectacular shows.

The baths have been closed since 2005, but the building in Victoria Avenue remains, and its neighbouring property - a Grade-II listed home - shares a striking Art Deco style that is more Miami than Maindee.

Crook and Blight of Newport are managing the sale, and have placed a guide price of £170,000 on the home.

The "unique" property includes three "spacious" bedrooms on the upper floor and garden space in the front and rear.

The rear of the property and garden area in Victoria Avenue. Picture: Rightmove

The ground floor comprises a hallway and two large reception rooms, one looking onto the "good size" front garden, and the other leading out into the lawned rear garden area.

One of the eyecatching features of the house is the curved bay area in front, which makes this home unlike any other property you'll find nearby.

Such "period design features" mean the façade, forecourt walls and railings of the home are all Grade II-listed.

The house is situated close to several shops, pubs and restaurants in the Maindee area, and there are schools, medical centres and a library all within a mile.

The city centre is also just a 10-minute walk away.

Owing to its location near the junction with Chepstow Road, the property is less than 10 minutes' drive from the M4, meaning it could be perfect for commuters.

The front garden area and Art Deco facade of the property in Victoria Avenue. Picture: Rightmove

But its rich history will surely bring in a lot of interest from buyers within Newport, who will have fond memories of the adjacent baths and may fancy owning a property full of nostalgia.

Brought to market by Crook and Blight in Newport, the Victoria Avenue home is on the market with a guide price of £170,000.

It can be viewed online on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01633 222333.