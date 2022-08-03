An 11-year-old Monmouth school boy has set out to improve the learning experience of pupils at his primary school who are affected by dyslexia and dyspraxia.

And Monmouth firm Tri-Wall has stepped in to help him out.

Connah Jones took on the challenge when his neurodiversity was discovered after he was home-schooled during the pandemic.

Connah’s grandmother, Deb Jones, who is a customer services manager at Tri-Wall, Monmouth, said the issues came to the fore when he was working on a one-to-one basis with his parents and grandparents.

She said: “It was difficult for everyone to be thrust into home schooling, but it turned out that Connah thrived in this environment. Being able to focus on his work with fewer distractions proved to be a recipe for success.

"Upon his return to Overmonnow Primary School, Connah’s new teacher recognised some of his behavioural traits were related to dyspraxia and dyslexia and worked hard with his family to tailor his learning accordingly.”

People with dyspraxia can struggle with balance or posture, fatigue and hand-eye coordination, as well as tending to fall, trip or bump into things. Dyslexia can manifest in many ways, but usually includes difficulty with reading, writing, spelling and math.

Deb said: “With this new understanding of how Connah interacts with the world, especially in the classroom, the school was able to adjust and invest in dyslexic-specific reading materials. Connah recognised that while he was lucky to have these resources, not everyone would be able to have the same access, and so he spoke with his head teacher about raising money for dyslexia-friendly books for the school.”

He pledged to run, walk or cycle 50 miles in a month, with the initial target of £100.

To date he has raised £1,575, including a £250 donation from Tri-Wall.

The money is being used to create dedicated reading areas, known as ‘Connah’s Corners,’ in each classroom and to provide other equipment to aid learning for all pupils at the school.

Gavin Peters, CEO of Tri-Wall UK, said: “We are proud to have supported Connah in his fundraising efforts. What a stunning achievement – and what a great legacy to leave as he moves onto the next stage of his education. He is a true local hero.”