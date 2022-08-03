AFTER news that the Lloyds bank branch in Caldicot is to close due to lack of use, residents have highlighted the impact the closure will have in the town.

The Lloyds branch, in Newport Road in the town, will close on Monday, January 16, next year.

Lloyds say that the nearby Post Office will serve as an alternative to customers still wishing to access banking services.

There also remains a Lloyds branch in Chepstow.

A Lloyds Bank spokesman said: “Visits to our Caldicot branch have fallen over recent years, as many customers now choose to bank in different ways.

"When the branch closes in January, customers can continue to bank in person with us at the Chepstow branch, or the local Post Office on Newport Road.”

Lloyds say that 78 per cent of customers at the Caldicot branch already use other ways of banking, such as over the phone or internet banking, as well as other branches

There also remain a free to use ATMs in the town. There are eight free to use ATMs within four miles of the closing branch.

However, one commenter, Jason Burgess said the closure will affect the older population.

"I feel sorry for older people that rely on banks," he said.

"All this will do is backlog the post office even more."

Janet Harvey said the closure "will affect so many people".

Pop Lloyd said: "Terrible, building loads of houses everywhere and no bank."

Joyce Guy said the bank "will be sadly missed" as it "brings trade into the village".