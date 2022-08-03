Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus this week...

* SY Pumps Ltd of Unit 14, Orgreave Drive, Dorehouse Industrial Estate, Handsworth, Sheffield, is applying for Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Magor Pill Farm, Whitehall, Magor, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and no trailers.

* K & W Brick Haulage Ltd of Commerce Way, Walrow Industrial Estate, Highbridge, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use, Unit 14, Broadquay Road, Felnex Industrial Estate, Newport, as an operating centre for five goods vehicles and five trailers.

READ: Newport teenager Rizwan Mohammed is missing

* RT Keedwell Ltd, of Commerce Way, Highbridge, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 14, Broadquay Road, Felnex Industrial Estate, Newport as an operating centre for 12 goods vehicles and 12 trailers.

* Anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Elizabeth Burrows, who died on November 15, 2021, and whose will was proved in the Probate Registry of Wales of the Family Division of the High Court on July 11, 2022, by Roxanne Stephens and Julia Stephens, the executors named in it, are required to send particulars in writing to the executors whose address is 180 Countisbury Avenue, Llanrumney, Cardiff, on or before September 30, 2022.

READ: Cheapest petrol in Newport, Caerphilly, Pontypool & Monmouth

* Harding Evans LLP, of Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Graham Edward Eastmead (deceased), formerly of 11 Belvedere Terrace, Newport, who died on April 12, 2021.

* Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily ban traffic from proceeding along High Street from its junctions with Fox Avenue and Ton Y Pistyll Road, Pontllanfraith. The order was due to start on August 2, 2022, for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier. It is anticipated the works will be completed by August 9, 2022.

Access for pedestrians will be maintained. Access for emergency service vehicles will not be maintained.

READ: Carl Silcox's Caerphilly murder trial set for August 8

Alternative routes are via Ton Y Pistyll Road, A472, A4048, Newbridge Road, High Street.

The reason for making the order is to allow for water mains connection.