A WOMAN has been charged with two arson offences after firefighters tackled a blaze at a property in Newport.

The emergency services were called to Darent Walk, in the Bettws area of the city, at around 9.25pm on Monday, August 1.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had been called in to deal with a "domestic fire".

It sent "multiple crews" to the scene and had to use specialist equipment to extinguish the fire, which was completed shortly before 11pm.

Following the blaze, Gwent Police and the fire service investigated the cause and "the fire was determined to be deliberately started", a police spokesperson said.

An arson investigation was launched, and a 27-year-old woman from Newport was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

She was later charged with this offence, and also for the offence of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

The woman has been remanded into custody and will be sent to Newport Magistrates Court to face the charges.