THE future of a Chepstow convenience store is looking more certain after the appearance of a planning notice in the window.
Spar in the Bulwark area of the town has been closed for some time, with little being known about the future of the site.
Now, a planning notice from another convenience store chain, One Stop, has appeared in the window.
The store is located at 1 Bulwark Road, Chepstow.
One Stop Stores Ltd has applied for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol to be consumed off premises.
This is in relation to times between the hours of 6am and 11pm from Monday to Saturday.
Representations regarding the application must be made to the council by August 11.
