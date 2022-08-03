Morrisons has taken the decision to cut fuel prices amid the cost of living crisis.

The supermarket has cut the cost of unleaded and diesel by an average of 6p a litre at all its 339 UK filling stations over the last week.

Morrisons is passing on recent reductions in wholesale fuel prices directly to customers to reduce the cost of motoring.

Andrew Ball, Fuel Operations Manager at Morrisons, said: "It's the summer holidays and we know how tough the current cost of living is for our customers. So we hope this fuel price reduction will help motorists to save money at this challenging time."

Someone using a fuel pump at a petrol station (PA)

Tesco is another supermarket cutting costs for motorists while Asda said on Friday that it had cut the cost of unleaded by 5p per litre and diesel by 3p a litre.

The RAC warned this week that fuel prices are not falling in line with wholesale costs for major retailers.

The roadside recovery firm said the wholesale cost of unleaded – the price when it arrives at forecourts – is now back down to its early May price of 131.75p per litre, which saw average pump prices of around 167p per litre.

But drivers are currently paying an average of 183p per litre at pumps across the UK despite the drop in wholesale costs, the RAC said.