THERE'S lots to do in Newport during the summer holidays.

The Summer of Fun scheme is back for another year, providing a range of activities for young people to take part in while schools are off.

The Welsh Government-funded scheme runs until September 30, and offers a range of sporting, cultural and play based activities.

Last summer more than 67,500 children took part in Summer of Fun activities across Wales, including music, theatre, sea-based sport activities, climbing and zip lining.

Children enjoying activities at John Frost High School Credit: Darcie Williams

Duffryn Community Link has been running a food and fun free activity session at John Frost High School.

The sessions include free breakfast and lunch, and have received great feedback from parents.

Summer of fun activities Credit: Darcie Williams

As the cost-of-living crisis worsens, with energy bills due to rise again in October, the community link charity was passionate about providing children with their first two meals of the day.

Darcey Williams, youth coordinator at Duffryn Community Link, said: “We are focussing on serving them those two meals a day and exercise, they can have free play and structured exercise.

“We are doing things like football, dodgeball, gymnastics, we got parkour coming in next week and the children are really excited about that.

“The feedback we have had from parents has been fantastic, all the children are saying that they are enjoying it and we are getting the same children coming back every day which is nice to see.”

a group of children enjoying group activities Credit: Darcie Williams

The summer of Fun campaign is now in its second year after being launched as part of work to help young people in Wales recover from the social, emotional and physical impact of the pandemic.

This summer there are once again a range of activities on offer across several venues in the city. This includes things like beatboxing and song writing sessions, gorge walking, arts and crafts and skateboarding.

Wales' deputy minister for social services, Julie Morgan, said: “It is great to see how Summer of Fun is benefiting Newport’s children and their families.

“Providing children and young people with opportunities to mix through the summer holiday can help their wellbeing and boost their emotional and physical health.

“This year, we will also be helping providers to offer food at their activities, targeting issues around holiday hunger and supporting families with the very real cost-of-living crisis.”