A DOG training summer scheme is proving popular with youngsters and their four-legged friends.

Evaleigh Dash, from Cwm, Blaenau Gwent and her four-legged best friend, Bobby-Rae, a one-year-old miniature schnazer have started their summer holidays in style with at the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Summer Camp.

Evaleigh joined more than 60 other dog loving children, aged from 7 to 16 years old to train their dogs in canine activities including handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music at the annual camp, held from July 31 – August 5 at Rutland Showground in Oakham.

She said: “The best thing about the YKC is the friends that you make and just being around dogs all the time of course.

"I’m looking forward to all the evening activities this week, as well as just generally socialising with all my friends.”

The showground has been transformed for a week as the young dog lovers take over, having fun while learning skills with their dogs as well as keeping them both healthy and active.

YKC Summer Camp is packed with a range of activities and evening entertainment.

A typical day at the camp includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of team time activities, with some days also including a workshop or masterclass from dog experts.

Evening activities include a quiz night and sports evening.

Vanessa McAlpine, spokesperson for the YKC, said: “Young Kennel Club Summer Camp is a highlight of the summer and we are delighted to welcome back so many members once again this year.

"Evaleigh and Bobby-Rae are in for a really varied week of fun and games, with invaluable opportunities to socialise, train and compete alongside each other, as well as with their friends.

“With dog ownership sky-rocketing in the last few years, awareness of responsible ownership is more important than ever, and it is even more beneficial for this to start at a young age.

"Our YKC members are the future of the world of dogs and we expect to see many of them at Crufts in years to come."