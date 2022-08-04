After a three-year break the Bettws Big Picnic returned with a bang - and it raised £476 for Newport Mind.

A huge crowd, including Newport mayor Cllr Martyn Kellaway and his wife Helen, turned out for a fantastic day and enjoyed a variety of entertainment, fun, games and lots of quality affordable goodies supplied by the local community.

South Wales Argus:

The background tunes were supplied by Andrew Oldfield and sons.

Thanks went to Paul Fitzgerald, Bettws Social Club, GLD Dancers and the Bettws Bloomers Choir.

South Wales Argus:

This selection of pictures were shared by Kevin Whitehead, Newport Independent Party councillor for Bettws.