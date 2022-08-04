After a three-year break the Bettws Big Picnic returned with a bang - and it raised £476 for Newport Mind.
A huge crowd, including Newport mayor Cllr Martyn Kellaway and his wife Helen, turned out for a fantastic day and enjoyed a variety of entertainment, fun, games and lots of quality affordable goodies supplied by the local community.
The background tunes were supplied by Andrew Oldfield and sons.
Thanks went to Paul Fitzgerald, Bettws Social Club, GLD Dancers and the Bettws Bloomers Choir.
This selection of pictures were shared by Kevin Whitehead, Newport Independent Party councillor for Bettws.
