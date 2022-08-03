POLICE are on the hunt for a man who has been recalled to prison.
30-year-old Ellis Bala – who has links to South Wales, along with Merseyside, Avon, and Somerset – is wanted by police.
He is being recalled to prison after he breached his license conditions.
Anybody who can help locate Bala is asked to contact Merseyside Police quoting 22000450967.
People can get in touch through the non-emergency number 101 (always dial 999 in an emergency) or can message Merseyside Police directly on their Facebook or Twitter pages.
