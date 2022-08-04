OFFICIALS in Spain have issued an update on reports UK holidaymakers will need to profide proof of funds to travel the popular holiday destination.

Reports suggest Brits entering Spain may have to follow new entry requirements and prove that they can afford their stay.

Under the new rules, holidaymakers may be forced to prove that they have at least 100 euros (£85) per person per day of the trip.

The Spanish Ministry del Interior says that foreigners must prove they have the “economic resources” to enter.

This can be proven with cash, certified checks or credit cards.

It reads: “The availability by foreigners of the indicated economic means will be accredited by displaying them, in the event that they have them in cash, or by presenting certified checks, traveller's checks, payment letters, or credit cards, which must be accompanied by the bank account statement or an up-to-date bank book (letters from banks or Internet bank statements will not be accepted) or any other means that reliably proves the amount available as credit of the aforementioned card or Bank account.”

Spanish officials provide clarity on ‘new £85 rule’

But now the Spanish tourist office has moved to provide clarity over the rule which has been in force since January 1.

Officials reassured visitors they would not have to demonstrate proof of having that amount of cash to cover their stay and that the regulations were not confined to Spain and applied to visitors from most nations outside the EU-Schengen border-free travel area.

Manuel Butler, Spanish Tourist Office director (UK), said: “The requirement for UK travellers to be able to illustrate sufficient means for the duration of their stay and the return is established in the Schengen Borders Code and is not a Spain-specific requirement.

“This is not a new requirement and has been in place for some time for visitors from outside of the European Union or Schengen area. When entering Spain, these checks are not systematically carried out for every traveller.