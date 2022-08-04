A DECISION on a planning application to build three new detached homes in Tredegar has been postponed after letters to people living in the area were not delivered.

The plans for the site next to Park Hill Road, submitted by Abergavenny-based Rhyd Development, were due to be decided by councillors at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, July 28.

But committee chairwoman Cllr Lisa Winnett told the members it had been decided to defer the application until September after a number of neighbours said they hadn’t received letters inviting them to submit views on the plans.

Cllr Winnett said: “Sadly there’s been an issue with Royal Mail.

“Our officers, and I’ve seen the evidence to prove this, had posted 50 letters out, but some residents are saying they have not received it.

“So, to be fair and transparent on this occasion I am making a concession that this item is deferred until our September meeting.

“But I would reiterate it’s no fault on our planning officers on this, as the letters had left the building.”

The plans include shared driveway with parking provision for two cars on each plot, including landscaping, and road improvement works.

The site has a long planning history.

Plans lodged in 2017 to build four homes there were refused due to the proposal being judged to be an “over-development” of the site.

A planning appeal was also dismissed.

In her report planning officer, Jane Engel said: “The proposed residential development is considered to be acceptable in land use terms and would not have an unacceptable impact upon the character and appearance of the surrounding area nor have an adverse impact upon the neighbouring amenity of highway network.

“It is considered that the proposal has overcome the previous reasons for refusal, is acceptable subject to conditions and complies with relevant policies.”

Ms Engel recommended that planning permission is granted.