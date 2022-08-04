GWENT Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Abergavenny man Stephen Hopkins.

Mr Hopkins, 51, was last seen in Abergavenny at around 11am on Monday, August 1.

He is around 5ft 6ins tall, bald and clean shaven with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black shoes and a black jacket.

Mr Hopkins is known to have links with Abergavenny, Newport and Bristol.

Anybody with information on Mr Hopkins' whereabouts and wellbeing should call 101 quoting log reference number 2200259261.

Alternatively, contact Gwent Police by messaging the accounts on Twitter and/or Facebook.

