A MONMOUTHSHIRE town is gearing up for a summer of music for the first time since before the pandemic hit.

The popular Castell Roc festival is heading back to Chepstow this month and there is something for all musical tastes on offer.

This very special festival hosts concerts in the magical grounds of Chepstow castle. It is a very special venue and the historic walls make it a natural amphitheatre.

What makes Castell Roc stand out from other festivals is because it is spread over three long weekends throughout August.

It is organised, usually annually, by local businesswoman Carol Mutlow, who runs Hannah's Music on Moor Street in the town.

Crowds enjoying Whitesnake UK at Castell Roc 2018. The band is back again this year. Picture: Paul Johnson/pixelsintime

She said: "There is plenty of choice and whatever your taste in music there will be a show for you - from rock, blues, ska, rhythm & blues and soul to the Barricade Boys bringing show tunes and even the world renowned Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain!"

Here is the line up of dates and events:

Thursday, August 11: Those Damn Crows, Mason Hill, Florence Black, Tribeless and James and the Coldgun.

Friday, August 12: The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Show - the legendary actor, host and DJ is back!

Saturday, August 13: The Bohemians and Fleetwood Bac - two of the most authentic tributes on one night.

Sunday, August 14: George Hinchcliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

Thursday, August 18: Tankus the Henge, Bare Jams and 3 Daft Monkeys - unforgettable song writing, spectacular live performances - you are in for a treat.

Friday, August 19: Rock Legends - a tribute to three of the best performed by U2UK, Cloneplay and Stereosonics.

Saturday, August 20: King King - Glasgow rockers hailed as "the best Blues band in the world", with support from Cats In Pace and Rainbreakers.

Sunday, August 21: The Barricade Boys - these guys have all starred in the West End Show Les Miserables and are on their way to Chepstow Castle as part of their world tour.

Thursday, August 25: The incredible singer songwriter Newton Faulkner.

Friday, August 26: Monsters Of Rock - featuring UK Guns n Roses (who have disbanded but are coming together for one last show) plus Whitesnake UK and Hells Bells.

Saturday, August 27: Si Cranstoun Band and The Navarones - bringing you a night of ska, classic soul and classic R&B

Sunday, August 28: Whitney Queen of the Night - direct from the West End, this is a celebration of one of the greatest singers of all time.

For more information and tickets go to www.castellroc.co.uk.

Any tickets bought for shows due to be held in 2020 or 2021 are valid for 2022 dates.