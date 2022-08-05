NEWPORT's Party in the Park is back this weekend with a special twist - it will be celebrating the Windrush generation and the 60th anniversary of Jamaica's independence.
The event, which will be held at the Belle Vue Park Bandstand on Saturday, August 6, is being coordinated by Priya Mendoza.
Performers include MJB, Fernquest, Solar Cat and G-Man along with The Honest Poet, Tobias Robertson, Niques, Mamadon plus special guests and story tellers.
Ms Mendoza said: "This is a celebration for the Windrush generation and elders, and I have carefully crafted our future artists to showcase their talents in homage to the Windrush generation.
"It’s an honour. This is about the future generation and how we tell the stories from our forefathers who worked hard to build Britain and how we are shaping our future through music, food and community.
"The event will feature live performances from Newport and Wales acts and some are even coming in from London."
The a charity event is being held in association with Cwtsh, Tiny rebel, Race Cymru and the Welsh Government.
The festival will run from 2pm to 7pm. Entry is free also donations are welcome.
