A SPRAWLING £1.4 million Devauden property is on the market, with several attached dwellings and a barn that can host events such as weddings.

Set up high in an extremely private location at Pleasant View, the property consists of two houses, a cottage, a Gypsy caravan and a barn.

In total, the property has 16 bedrooms spread out across the buildings - though the listing on Rightmove says there are 13 - and approximately 13 acres of land.

The first house has six of these bedrooms, including one downstairs on the lower ground floor with outstanding views.

The kitchen in the first house has a door to the side terrace and an electric four oven Aga cooker with four gas hobs.

It has granite worktops and oak-fronted cupboards with integrated appliances.

Also on the ground floor is an open-plan living and dining room area that has a stone fireplace with inset woodburner.

A shower room with a toilet is also on this floor.

Upstairs on the first floor are three bedrooms that all have outstanding views. Two of them have Velux rooflights.

There is also a bathroom with a rooflight on the first floor.

There are another two bedrooms on this floor, both with rooflights.

A bathroom is on the first floor, this time kitted out with a large, jacuzzi-style bath and access to the roof.

That is it for the first house, now we move on to the second.

The second house has an open plan kitchen and diner that includes a Rangemaster LPG gas cooking range with four ovens and six hob burners, as well as an integrated dishwasher, washer/dryer and space for fridge/ freezer.

There is a living room and a dining room on the ground floor, with access to the lower ground floor via the dining room.

Downstairs are three bedrooms grouped together and a bathroom.

Upstairs on the first floor are another four bedrooms with stunning views and another bathroom.

One of the upstairs bedrooms has an en-suite shower room and another has an en-suite bathroom.

The cottage, which is attached to the first house via a sealed door, has three bedrooms.

The kitchen has an integrated dishwasher and fridge as well as a LPG cooking range.

There is a dining area, a shower room, a family bathroom and a living room with French doors leading into the garden.

The concrete floored barn is perfect for hosting events and is often used as a venue for weddings.

There are three main areas in the barn – the main area, the central area and the kitchen/bar/dining area.

Concrete walls divide the barn and there is plumbing, a wooden bar and a LPG cooking range.

Set externally on the back wall of the barn is an electric car charger.

Outside there is a lot to like, with mixed fruit orchards, lawns, terraced areas, two hot tubs, plenty of parking space and an old pig sty that can be used for storage.

Within the grounds is a Gypsy caravan, which provides a studio bedroom as well as another kitchen and shower room.

