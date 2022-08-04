A PLAQUE marking the building in Newport where The Clash frontman Joe Strummer played his first gig has been unveiled to mark the month which would have seen the punk legend's 70th birthday.

One of Joe Strummer's daughters, Lola, along with her mum Gaby and two children Ramone and Raven, were in Newport to unveil the plaque at 88 Stow Hill - the former student union where the punk pioneer performed in the early 1970s during his time staying in Newport.

This video contains some bad language.

This is the second plaque in the city dedicated to the punk legend. The other one can be found on the front of 12 Pentonville where he stayed when he was living in the town.

The new plaque was paid for by Winding Snake Productions, of Newport.

The event was organised by Richard Frame, a friend of Mr Strummer's during his time in the town, who is also organising an exhibition in the city later this month based on an iconic picture taken of Joe Strummer with a wheelbarrow taken at St Woolos Cemetery when he was working as a grave digger.

Joe Strummer at St Woolos Cemetery in the 1970s. Picture: Richard Frame

Mr Strummer, who would have turned 70 on August 21, arrived in Newport aged 20 and calling himself Woody. He had decided to become a rock and roller and had given himself a year to “get s**t hot on the guitar”.

Mr Frame spoke at the unveiling, telling the story of Mr Strummer's musical journey towards the first gig, held at the student union in October 1973.

Gaby said: "Joe used to talk about Newport a lot. It made a big impression on him.

"He made a big deal about his job as a grave digger that he had when he lived here."

His daughter Lola said: "It's great to see the plaque and learn more about the project here in Newport celebrating Joe's early years before The Clash.

Joe Strummer's daughter Lola with Richard Frame. Picture: David Barnes

"He was a very private person and didn't speak about much and I was only 16 when he died so I didn't know much about his back history and I am still learning about him. This will help!"

Many of the pictures taken for the exhibition were on show at the unveiling event so Mr Strummer's family could get a sneak preview.

Mr Frame, who was a student at the art college and also lived in the same run-down house as Strummer behind the railway station, teamed up with photographer Ian Agland to take a series of photographs recreating the image, but with musicians associated with Newport over the last 50 years.

The photographs are set to go on display on what would have been Strummer's 70th birthday at 88 Stow Hill in the hall that he performed his first gig in October 1973. At that time it was the Student Union.

The exhibition will be open to the public for one week from Sunday, August 21.

Smiles: Richard Frame, Joe's daughter Lola, Gaby's husband Patrick Holford, Lola's daughter Raven, partner Callum, and mum Gaby with son Ramone in the front. Picture: David Barnes

The exhibition will feature photographs of: