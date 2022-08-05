AN AWARD-WINNING kebab shop may soon have another accolade under its belt.

Wales Kebab, in Thomas Street in Abertridrw, has been shortlisted for ‘kebab takeaway of the year’ at The Welsh Asian Food Awards 2022.

Wales Kebab is no stranger to awards – having won ‘best kebab house in Wales’ at the British Kebab Awards in 2019 and 2021.

Business owner, Cemil Guzel, said:

“We are honoured and privileged to make the final. “But it is not a surprise as we have won awards in the past which is down to the quality of products we use and the amount of time we put into the business. “Of course, our customers have always been behind our success; I would like to say a massive thank you to our valued customers and hard-working staff.”

Along with kebabs, the business offers pizza and fried chicken with options for collection and for delivery.

Wales Kebab is among 10 finalists for the ‘best kebab takeaway’ category at The Welsh Asian Food Awards which are now in their second year.

Winners of The Welsh Asian Food Awards 2022 will be announced at a ceremony in Cardiff City Stadium on Monday, August 15.

Find all the categories and finalists online at https://bit.ly/3BxOvJB