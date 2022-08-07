FIVE Torfaen drivers have had their cases heard in court recently for speeding.

The drivers were all caught speeding on Cardiff's Newport Road, apart from one who was caught on Greenway Road and Hendre Road.

Here's a round up of the recent cases.

KRISTIAN EVANS, 31, of Forge Place in Pontypool, has been ordered to pay £344 after being caught speeding in Cardiff.

Evans was caught doing 37mph on Newport Road, at the junction with Rover Way, on January 30.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 15.

Evans was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He was also handed three penalty points.

EMMA LOUISE MORGAN, 40, Windsor Road in Griffithstown, has been banned from driving after admitting speeding.

Morgan was caught on Newport Road in Cardiff – at the junction with Colchester Avenue – doing 38mph on October 1, 2021.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £100 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 12.

Morgan was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34.

She was handed three points on her licence, and was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

LEE PHILLIPS, 39, of Clarence Street in Pontypool, has been ordered to pay £270 after admitting going 5mph over the speed limit in Cardiff.

Phillips was also caught on Newport Road, at the junction with Rover Way, doing 35mph on January 23.

He pleaded guilty at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 12, and was fined £146.

Phillips was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

CARL GOUGH, 32, of Parc Panteg in Griffithstown, was clocked doing 40mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.

Gough was caught on Newport Road, at the junction with Rover Way, on January 26.

He admitted speeding, and was fined £146 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 18.

He must also pay costs of £110 and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

ETHAN CRAIG SHARPE-BROWN, 21, of Bagley Court in Thornhill, has also admitted speeding in Cardiff.

Sharpe-Brown was caught doing 36mph on Greenway Road and Hendre Road on January 24.

He pleaded guilty at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 12, and was fined £100.

Sharpe-Brown was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge, and was handed three penalty points. No order was made for costs.