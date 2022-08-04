LOVE Island star Gemma Owen has teased fans with a sneak peek at her look for the reunion of the ITV show.

Ms Owen, 19, landed with the other islanders in the UK on Wednesday ahead of the Reunion special of the dating series.

The Dressage rider was coupled up with Brighton fishmonger Luca Bish for the majority of the series and the pair came second in Monday's final.

The couple were runner-ups to this year's champions to fan favourites Ekin-Su and Davide.

Posting on her Instagram story, Ms Owen shared a poll asking fans to decide how she should wear her hair ahead of filming for the Love Island reunion.

The Islander posted a selfie, tagging the official Love Island Instagram, with the caption: 'Love Island Reunion glam'.

This is not the first that fans have heard from Ms Owen since she got back in the UK.

She posted a general thank you grid post to fans earlier on Thursday, reflecting on her experience.

Ms Owen said: "It’s so good to be back home after what has been an incredible and unforgettable experience. I am genuinely so grateful for all the support throughout, thank you so much. I’m looking forward to the next chapter now and will keep you updated on the journey."

When is the Love Island Reunion UK?





If you are already feeling the Love Island withdrawal from your nights in front of the telly at 9pm sharp then don't worry.

The Reunion will be broadcast at the same time on Sunday, acting as an almost Aftersun substitute.

The programme will last until 10.35pm so there will be plenty of time to catch up with all the islanders with Laura Whitmore and relive the show's finest moments with Darren Harriott.

Michael Owen says Gemma has 'done us proud' on Love Island stint

Following Monday's final, her father and former footballer Michael Owen shared a heartwarming post on Twitter.

Mr Owen, who missed the 'Meet the Parents' segment and has been fairly quiet throughout the series told users that his daughter had 'done us proud'.

Famously, the former player did share one simple but hysterical response to Ms Owen's turn at an infamous challenge.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a singular hands-over-the-face emoji as Gemma tried her hand at the Heart Race challenge.

The challenge involved the islanders dressing up in saucy costumes and performing for the other contestants as they attempt to raise their heart rates - in other words, a dad's worst nightmare!

Love Island: The Reunion airs at 9 pm on Sunday, August 7 on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.