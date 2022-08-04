POLICE are warning people to ensure their vehicles are secure overnight after reports of theft.
Gwent Police have received numerous reports after items have been stolen from unsecured vehicles overnight in the Rogiet area of Monmouthshire.
A spokesman for the force said:
“Please be vigilant and keep all vehicles locked and valuables out of sight.
“Please report any suspicious activity to 101 – or 999 in an emergency – at the time.”
RAC has many tips to keep vehicles and belongings safe, including:
- Locking your vehicle when you leave and ensure it is actually locked;
- Try to park in a space that is well-lit and open to public view or covered by CCTV;
- Take your belongings out of the vehicle when parking – including coats, bags, money, radios, and sat-navs;
- Add a car alarm, immobiliser, or tracking device.
