A RISCA food venue is a finalist for ‘curry restaurant of the year’.

Bengal Cymru – based in Commercial Street in Risca – has been shortlisted in the ‘curry restaurant’ category of The Welsh Asian Food Awards 2022, which is in its second year.

It’s a spacious restaurant with options to eat in – with an Indian buffet – or take-away, with the building also boasting a sports bar.

Bengal Cymru is owned by Sofique Miah, who is also head chef, and has been cooking and running the business for 40 years.

“We are a family-orientated business with my two sons helping run it,” said Mr Miah.

“All our food is authentic Indian with many different varieties available on our buffet.

“Having a large venue, we have been very lucky to host many parties and weddings for our loyal customers.

“We can’t thank our customers enough for all their support and the support of all our staff who work so hard to make sure all customers have a special experience. “We are overjoyed to be a finalist as we have so much passion for what we do and the food we make.”

Bengal Cymru is among 10 south east Wales finalists for this category, up against:

The Indian Summer in Monmouth;

Hatti in Newport;

Taste Of Asia in Newport;

Tamarind Indian Restaurant in Newport;

Red Fort Caerleon in Newport;

Cinnamon Tree in Abergavenny;

The Three Mughals in Newport;

Shoboraj in Newport;

Jalsa Tandoori in Conwy.

Winners of The Welsh Asian Food Awards 2022 will be announced at a ceremony in Cardiff City Stadium on Monday, August 15.

Find all the categories and finalists online at https://bit.ly/3BxOvJB