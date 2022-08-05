The Met Office has issued an update as hot weather is set to return in the UK next week.

It comes after Brits experienced a record-breaking 40C heatwave in July and hosepipe bans are issued across the country as a result.

The country is not in widespread drought but most of England except for the North West has moved into a state of “prolonged dry weather”, the step before drought is declared, raising the spectre of restrictions such as hosepipe bans.

Met Office update as 30C temperatures set to hit UK

Now, forecasters are predicting sweltering heat to return in the week ahead.

An area of high pressure building from the Atlantic into the south and south west of England will bring rising temperatures with some areas expected to reach low or even mid 30sC by the end of next week.

Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington said: “We could see parts of the UK entering heatwave conditions if the above-average temperatures last for three days or more.

“Many areas of the UK, especially the south will witness temperatures several degrees higher than average, but these values are likely to be well below the record-breaking temperatures we saw in mid-July.

“As the high pressure builds there is very little meaningful rain in the forecast, especially in those areas in the south of England, which experienced very dry conditions last month.

“Elsewhere in the UK, such as in northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, rain-bearing weather fronts will make limited headway against the high pressure, bringing some rain to north-western parts of the UK.”