HMRC has confirmed the exact date Tax Credit households will receive the first half of the cost of living payment.

It is the first of two payments accumulating to £650 as part of government plans to help ease the burden of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

HMRC has confirmed people can expect a £326 payment to hit bank accounts in September, although the exact day is yet to be confirmed.

It also hasn’t said when the second half of the cost of living payment, worth £324, will arrive.

Although it is expected to hit bank accounts in the winter.

What is the cost of living payment?





Around 1.1 million people claiming Tax Credits are expected to get the first cost of living payment.

The payment comes for these households after those claiming other types of means-tested benefits received their first £326 cost of living instalment.

Those who claim Universal Credit, income-related ESA and JSA, Income Support, and Pension Credit started to receive this cash from 14 July.

The second £324 payment is expected to be sent to these households in the autumn.

Although, again, no set date has been announced.

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment?





People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.

The DWP and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) have been identifying those eligible to receive a cost-of-living payment.

Those eligible will be paid automatically, so they do not need to apply and payments may appear in accounts as “DWP Cost of Living”.