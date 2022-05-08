Summary

M4 delays as vehicle breaks down near Newport

By Ben McAdams

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A vehicle has broken down between J24 Coldra and J25 Caerleon and blocked two westbound lanes.
  • Congestion further west on eastbound lanes of the M4.
  • Vehicle removed safely but delays still likely as traffic normalises.

