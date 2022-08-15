Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Asher Tate Mould was born on July 7, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 2oz. His parents are Danielle and Dafydd, of Coed Eva, and his siblings are Ollie, eight, Cody, six, and Millie, three.

Lottie Louise Harbon on February 17, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 12oz. Her parents are Kayleigh Necrews and Dafydd Harbon, of Risca, and her big sister is Lillie Marie Harbon. Mum Kayleigh said: "Lottie was our second surprise. After trying for a baby for 12 years and having her big sister in December 2020, we were lucky enough to conceive her four-and-a-half months later. Our family is complete with our two girls."

Orla Brianne Banks was born on July 12, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 5oz. She is the first child of Katie Edwards and Simon Banks, of Risca.

Carter-Lawrence Mcburney Lalies was born on June 14, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 6oz. His parents are Victoria Lalies and Timothy Taylor, of Newport, and his big sister is Lacey May Lalies, three.

Baby Greenfield, who was yet to be named when this was shared with the South Wales Argus, was born on July 14, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 15oz. Mum and dad are Rebecca Greenfield and Martin Spriggs, of Newport, and her sibling is Arlayah, four.

Leo Arthas Larcombe was born 11 days late on April 26, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 11oz. He is the first child of Julia Lewis and James Larcombe, of Pontypool.

Autumn Leigh Penn was born five weeks early on January 19, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs 7oz. She is the first child of Shannon Penn and Jordan Evans, of Newport.

Hayes Moreland-Fletcher was born on June 24, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 6oz. His parents are Amber Fletcher and Jamie Moreland, of Newport, and his big brothers are Harlem, 13, and Hendrix, 14 months.

Kylo Jay Woodbury was born on June 12, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 7oz. He is the first child of Lucy Armstrong and Adam Woodbury, of Newport.