I am responding to Thomas Moody’s article in the South Wales Argus, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 about Newport’s Transporter Bridge’s visitor centre.

So, again, Newport’s culturally-challenged council, the National Lottery Fund, and Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge, have decided to spend £17 million on “tarting-up” Newport’s Transporter Bridge and visitor centre.

Seemingly, on the, mistaken, belief that this ugly, “mega-Meccano-like” structure represents the city’s industrial heritage.

In its “heyday” (1920 – 1960), this bridge transported, probably, no more than a few hundred people (plus a few vehicles) per day.

If Newport Transporter Bridge is part of Newport’s industrial heritage, then why not include the nearby pylons and electricity transmission lines (they practically eclipse the bridge). Moreover, they have played a far more useful function to Newport’s industrial heritage.

The £17million could be better spent on a decent cultural venue (a concert hall/theatre/ conference centre) for the city and its people.

This would attract far more visitors - than a relatively small number of visiting “train-spotter-like” nerds. Moreover, with a decent cultural venue, the city could reapply for the City of Culture award.

Some of the £17million could have been spent on removing and tidying-up the “bomb-site” of the, one-time, listed, Malthouse, on Usk Way (near to the City Bridge).

Brian Hayes

Newport