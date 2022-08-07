Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

June - two years old. Cavapoo Female. June was very scared when she first arrived at the rescue but it slowly coming out of her shell and getting braver each day. June loves to lie in the sunshine with her kennel friends.

Kaiser - 10m Golden Doodle Male. Kaiser is still waiting patiently for his forever home. He is still quite nervous and is very reliant on other dogs to feel relaxed and happy. He is looking for a calm and quiet home so he can learn all about the big wide world.

Alison - five years old Labrador female. Alison is beautiful chocolate girl who is gentle and kind. She is already beginning to walk on a lead and loves to explore with her canine companions. She is a sweetheart looking for a loving, quiet home.

Logic - 11 years old Beagle male. Poor Logic has been with us a whole year now and is still looking for the right home. He can be an only dog and he is a firm favourite with the staff here at Many Tears who are all rooting for this special boy to find his forever home at last.

Hallow - three months old Labrador female. All of Hallows brothers and sisters have now been adopted but Hallow is still with us as she arrived with ingrowing eyelashes. Our vet has put a temporary fix in place for this but she may need further surgery in future which the rescue could provide to her adopter if needed. Hallow is fun, busy and very loving!