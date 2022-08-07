NEWPORT'S popular Italian coffee house Bar Piazza has re-opened under new ownership - so Argus reporters Kasey Rees and Lauran O'Toole went along to see what was on offer.

New owners Antonio and Rosie Farrara took over from Angelo and Mandy Attorre - and their first day in charge was Friday, August 5.

Firstly, we went behind the counter where Antonio took us through a cocktail masterclass, showing us how to make the ever-popular expresso martini.

As non–coffee drinkers this is a drink we wouldn’t usually pick - but where better to give it a try than an Italian coffee house.

Hot chocolate, on the other hand, is right up our street, and the version on offer at Bar Piazza is quite different to what you normally get in a UK coffee shop.

Owner Antonio making an italian hot chocolate

The piping hot beverage was something in between chocolate milk and chocolate mousse served with whipped cream.

Antonio said: “We plan to keep the Italian heritage alive with the products we sell, starting with the hot chocolate.

“A sign of a good Italian hot chocolate is that you need to use a spoon.”

Italian cakes on offer

The new owners are welcoming and plan to keep products from the previous owner’s hard work alive, while also adding their own touch to the coffee shop.

Bar Piazza already has an outside space for customers to enjoy, but Antonio and Rosie plan to add more to the in the near future.

Later we tried the Italian platter that was on offer, which included a range of different meats, cheeses and salads which was a lovely combination.

Meat and cheese boards are popular with the Italian community, particularly mozzarella which is a frequent ingredient in food.

the italian platter available at Bar Piazza

Bar Pizza serves the platter between the hours of 4pm and 9pm, with various cocktails also on offer.

Bar Pizza is located in John Frost Square - handily, just up the road from the Argus office.