THE summer holidays are here - and free family fun days are being held all month, and into September, at the Cwmbran Centre.

Themed events will be held at the centre every Wednesday and Saturday, suitable for children aged three and up.

Shauna Samuels from the Cwmbran Centre said: “These events are aimed at the community, and this will include a range of different activities from face painting to balloon artists.

“One extremely exciting activity that is taking place in the coming weeks is that chalk artists are to colour in Gwent Square.”

Each week will have a different theme with Saturday holding the bigger events than Wednesdays.

Adam Martin, asset manager of the Cwmbran Centre said: “We understand how difficult – and expensive – it can be to entertain children throughout the summer holidays, so we’ve arranged a great range of events that will help to spread some happiness and keep them busy for a few hours.

“Whether your children are animal lovers, sporty or creative, we’ll have plenty of activities to keep them busy.

“Just look out for the posters around the centre to find out what’s coming up.

“We hope to see you soon.”

List of events: