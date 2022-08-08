A CAERPHILLY teenager who committed a racially-aggravated assaulted in a Primark shop has avoided prison.

Abi Humphreys appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court this week to be sentenced for the offence, which she admitted at a previous court appearance.

She was also sentenced for a charge of theft, to which she had also pleaded guilty.

Humphreys, 18, committed both offences at a Primark store in the capital on November 19 last year.

She stole clothing worth £80 and also committed racially-aggravated assault by beating.

Humphreys, of Mornington Meadows, was made subject of a community order and must complete up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

She must pay court costs totalling £180 and must also pay £200 compensation for the assault charge.