A 47-YEAR-OLD woman from Tredegar has been ordered to pay almost £350 after being caught driving with an altered number plate spelling out an obscene message.
Antoinette Brand, of St James Way in Georgetown, was spotted by officers driving on Nantgarw Hill on March 28.
The officers noticed her front and rear number plates had been altered.
Instead of reading SL11 THO, a screw had been placed in the middle of the ‘11’, and the lettering had been “deliberately mis-spaced” so that it read 'SLUT HO'.
A charge of driving a vehicle when the registration mark fails to conform with regulations was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 25.
Brand was fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34.
