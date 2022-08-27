BACK in 2010 we were at the International Sports Village at Spytty to take pictures of the action at the Sainsbury's Sport Relief Mile.
Here are our pictures of the event.
Can you spot yourself?
Seven-year-old Lily Drew and mum Kerris, 27, were all dressed up for the event.
L-R: Tom Day, 17, Sian Morris, 18, Scott Howells, 18, and James Luke, 19, got into the spirit of the occasion.
