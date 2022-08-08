A POPULAR Indian restaurant is among the finalists for The Welsh Asian Food Awards.

Red Fort Caerleon, which opened in April 2019, is a finalist in two categories of The Welsh Asian Food Awards 2022.

The two categories which Red Fort Caerleon, in Cross Street, has been shortlisted for are:

Five-star Indian restaurant of the year;

Curry restaurant of the year.

Faisel Rahman, who owns the restaurant, said:

“Business has been good because we keep our high standards, top level service and high-quality food. “Caerleon is a lovely place to be and is becoming a food destination. “Thank you to everyone who voted for us; we look forward to serving you in future. “Thank you to all our staff for their continuous service and hard work.”

He added that the team at Red Fort Caerleon are always looking to “improve and innovate” and can cater to dietary restrictions.

“It’s an honour to be a finalist among other great eateries,” added Mr Rahman.

“Challenging times are coming ahead financially but we will always try to accommodate diners.

“We will never compromise with service and standards.”

The venue is no stranger to awards – it won ‘best Asian restaurant in south Wales’ at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2020 and made the finals of the Best of Welsh Business Awards earlier this year.

It opened offering the options to dine in or collect but – amid the Covid pandemic – added delivery options to help cope during lockdowns.

Red Fort Caerleon is open from 5.30pm to 11pm from Monday to Saturday and from 12.30pm until 10pm on Sundays.

The winners of The Welsh Asian Food Awards 2022 will be announced on Monday, August 15.

People can read the full list of categories and finalists online at https://bit.ly/3BxOvJB