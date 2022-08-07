THE newest member of the team called into action when people who get into trouble on Welsh mountains has been unveiled – and he’s just two years old.

The Brecon Mountain Rescue Team’s newest volunteer might be young – and a bit furrier than the others – but his four legs mean he can quickly traverse rugged terrain and help find casualties sooner.

Chewbacca the Labrador – named after Han Solo’s faithful Wookie co-pilot in the Star Wars films – is currently mid-way through his training, and handler and fellow volunteer Steve Covington hopes he will be qualified and ready to join the officially join the team within the next 12 months.

“It is a thorough process which includes everything from proving he won't chase sheep, to indication tests, behaviour tests and more," said Mr Covington, a former professional rugby player who is now an on-call retained firefighter and joined Brecon Mountain Rescue Team in 2012 after retiring from rugby.

“This is followed by a series of tests where he will search bigger and bigger areas, looking for people in different locations and situations, such as sitting, lying down, in trees, in water, walking, and so on.

“It a long process and hard work, as it should be – people’s lives depend on the provision of a high-quality service. But it's incredibly rewarding, to see a dog work and enjoying every moment of it is the best feeling.

“If all our hard work helps us to find just one vulnerable missing person, then it's all worth it.”

Chewbacca will be the second dog trained by Mr Covington, 44. Black Labrador Indy was the first canine member of team he trained, but has since hung up his rescue gear following a successful career – including finding and rescuing a missing runner person in 2016.

"It was a hot sticky evening and Indy and I worked the area along a poorly maintained path," Mr Covington, 44, said.

“Suddenly Indy got a scent and shot off down the hill, found the runner and then ran back up the hill to me, indicating that he had found someone and then led me to the missing runner.

“I followed Indy to the runner who was lying up against a stone wall, exhausted but very happy to see us. The light was fading and she had injured her ankle but we got her off the mountain safely.

“It was a fantastic feeling to have found her before her situation had turned bad. Indy was a real hero that night and I was so proud of him."

Chewbacca the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team rescue dog as a puppy with rescue dog Indy, now retired

Mr Covington and Chewbacca are part of a team of 60 dedicated volunteers who provide an emergency rescue service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The team, which is funded entirely by donations, has recently launched a fundraising appeal to raise money to build a new headquarters.

To find out more visit breconmrt.co.uk