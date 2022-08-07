RESIDENTS who have been stranded in a “living hell” for a year since a bridge into their street was closed have called for answers from Newport City Council.

The Old Bassaleg Bridge – which is the only way vehicles can access Forge Mews in Bassaleg – was closed for urgent repairs on August 6, 2021.

One year on, and the bridge is still closed, with no end in sight for residents.

Earlier this week, Newport City Council told the Argus that it is “committed to getting this issue resolved as soon as possible”.

On Saturday, the residents of Forge Mews gathered at the bridge to mark one year since it was closed, and people from the surrounding area joined them to show their support.

“We want answers,” said resident Alison Williams. “We’ve been forgotten.

“We would like a response on how long it is going to take. We want someone to come down here and talk to us. It’s just common decency after 12 months and after isolating us so badly.

“We’re paying our council tax and we’ve got nothing.

A banner hung on the fencing on the bridge.

“A paramedic and an ambulance had to come in to the street last night (Friday). They were given the wrong code [for the access gate] and were sat on the bypass waiting for the control room to get the right code.

“Something like that highlights the danger. If that was a heart attack, that could’ve been a death.

“[The council] only came and cut their share of the grass after the article in the Argus. But it won’t let Natural Resources Wales cut their part. That’s such a fire hazard. A whole house could go up.

“It’s a living hell for us.”

Overgrown vegetation obscures the view and could present a potential fire hazard.

“When they first closed the bridge they told us we would have bi-weekly updates,” said resident Tony Brooks. “Now, we haven’t heard from them since March.”

And another resident, Mrs Kirby, said: “When I had a fall and broke my arm, the ambulance came but was waiting for 20 minutes on the dual carriageway. Eventually someone came out with bolt cutters and let them in.

“The paramedic said if it had been a cardiac arrest, I’d have been a goner. My accident was at the start of April, and yet still here we are.”

And it's not just the emergency services which cannot enter the street, as residents reported companies such as Iceland are refusing to deliver to the area.

The Old Bassaleg Bridge has now been closed off for a year.

Speaking earlier this week, a council spokesperson said: “Investigations into the issues with the Old Bassaleg Bridge have been carried out, and we are currently working with specialists on putting together options for repairing the bridge.

“This is a complex process that has been further affected by the presence of numerous utility services apparatus within and below the bridge structure.

“We are expecting to be able to commence repair work soon and will keep residents of Forge Mews updated as to when this will start once we have a date finalised.

“We are committed to getting this issue resolved as soon as possible.

“We are also looking at sorting out alternative arrangements for maintaining the grass. We will keep residents informed of this as well once a solution has been found.”