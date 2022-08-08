Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Olivia Mae Hoskins was born on June 29, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 1ozs. Her parents are Samantha and Gareth Hoskins, of Blackwood, and her siblings are Mia, 15, Lewys, 12, Madeleine, nine, and Jessica, seven.

Bertie Neville Peters was born on July 7, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 2oz. He is the first child of Tamla Ryley and Matthew Peters, of Monmouth.

Aaliyah Gulliford was born on July 21, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 11oz. Her parents are Kylie Surridge and Michael Gulliford, of Pontypool, and her siblings are Aneira, 14, Macsen, 12, and Amayah, 22 months.

Koa-jay was born on July 21, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 11oz. Mum and dad are Demi Copeland and Josh Hanbury, of Newport.

Kallie-Rose was born on July 8, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 14oz. Her parents are Kallum McDonnell-Jones and Ellie Ball, of Newport, and her siblings are Malaya, five, and Kingsley, seven.