CHEPSTOW High Street will re-open to traffic tomorrow (Monday) after being closed off for two years.
Monmouthshire County Council pedestrianised the road in June 2020 to help enable social distancing and support outdoor trading during the Covid-19 pandemic.
But at a meeting of full council on July 27 this year, councillors voted to re-open the street to vehicles from Monday, August 8.
The decision followed a consultation of people in Chepstow in the spring, where a “clear majority” expressed their preference for the road to be re-opened to traffic.
Argus readers were mixed on the decision, with some branding it a “mistake” and pointing to an increase in traffic and air pollution in the town, while others welcomed the news, adding that it would help businesses on High Street and was what the people of Chepstow had voted for.
