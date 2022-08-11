THE WAR of the Worlds is coming to Abergavenny Castle.

Touring theatre company, The Pantaloons, are bringing a performance – based on the HG Wells sci-fi novel – to Abergavenny Castle on Friday, August 12.

The open air performance, from 7pm, will include music, puppetry and enthusiasm to recreate deadly heat-rays, giant fighting-machines, squidgy tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare on an epic scale.

The chances of success? A million to one! But it will be absurdly amusing and ridiculously entertaining.

People coming to the outdoor performance are advised to pack a picnic and something to sit on – such as low backed chairs or cushions and blankets.

They should dress appropriate for the weather on the day with warm clothes for when the sun goes down.

All ticket booking is online and more information can be found about all the shows on the Visit Monmouthshire website online at visitmonmouthshire.com/outdoor-theatre