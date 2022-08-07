SUPERSTARS took over ICC Wales this weekend for Comic Con Wales.

The two-day event was hosted on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7, with people donning their favourite cosplay costumes flocking to meet artists and stars – including John Cena (Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad).

Other stars at Comic Con Wales included:

Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch);

James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer);

Steven Ogg and Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead);

Actors from Cobra Kai, Gotham, Teen Wolf, Suits, and more.

Check out photos, taken by Ollie Barnes, of Comic Con Wales by scrolling through the gallery at the top of this page.

The weekend event was organised by Andy Kleek and the Monopoly Events team.

Comic Con Wales 2022 was held at ICC Wales, which opened in Septemebr 2019, as it is the largest indoor arena in Wales.​

