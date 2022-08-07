A PERSON has been arrested for driving under the influence of cannabis, with drugs found in his vehicle.

Officers from Gwent Police’s Roads Policing and Specialist Operations (RPSO) unit were on patrol when they stopped a vehicle in Newport.

They discovered 2.5kg of cannabis – which they claim has a street value of £33,000 – which was seized from the vehicle.

The driver, who was under the influence of cannabis while driving, was also arrested.

Police statement in full:

While on proactive patrol RPSO officers stopped a vehicle in Newport. Inside the vehicle they found 2.5kg of cannabis with a street value of £33,000. The driver was also arrested for being under the influence of cannabis. We are out there!

What does the law say?





In the UK cannabis is classed as a Class B drug which is illegal to possess, produce or supply.

Possession of cannabis in the UK can result in up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

Supplying and producing cannabis in the UK can mean up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

It’s illegal to drive if either:

You’re unfit to do so because you’re on legal or illegal drugs.

You have certain levels of illegal drugs in your blood (even if they have not affected your driving).

If a person is convicted of drug driving in the UK they could get:

A minimum one year driving ban;

An unlimited fine;

Up to six months in prison;

A criminal record.

Their driving licence will also show they have been convicted for drug driving. This will last for 11 years.