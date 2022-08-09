A MAN was caught with a child abuse film and chicken sex video on his mobile phone.

Morgan Taylor, 22, from Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to possession of one category B indecent image of a child and possession of extreme pornography.

Newport Magistrates' Court heard how the latter offence related to a person sexually abusing a chicken.

Both were offences were committed on March 22, 2021.

Taylor, of Broome Path, St Dials, was sentenced to a three-year community order.

The defendant must attend 26 sessions of the iHorizon sex offender programme and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must register as a sex offender for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2027.

Taylor must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the phone.