A GWENT man who went missing has been found, police confirmed today, Monday.

Stephen Hopkins, from Abergavenny, had been last seen in the town on the morning of Monday, August 1.

Police launched an appeal to find the 56-year-old, who also has links to Newport and Bristol, which the Argus shared last week.

Today, officers shared the "good news" that Mr Hopkins had been found.

Gwent Police thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.