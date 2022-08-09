A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MERVYN SCOTT LEWIS, 39, of Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar, was jailed for 28 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the A4048 on April 2 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified.

He was banned from driving for five years after his release from custody and ordered to pay £228 in costs and a surcharge.

KADE CARSON, 20, of Darwin Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding an Aprilia motorcycle without a licence on Brynglas Road on November 25, 2021.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

KAYLEIGH JADE SMITH, 27, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

RITA STANKEUICIENE, 27, of Capel Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

SIAN URRUTIA, 40, of Edmundsbury Road, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

KATIE LOUISE SCOTT, 37, of Cwm Dylan Close, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL ELEY, 31, of Clos Dewi Sant, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

LEWIS MARK SEAN HACKNEY, 32, of Y Cilgant, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.