Asda has been slammed for the design of its new budget range with some shoppers claiming it’s “taking the p***” out of poor people.

Amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the supermarket launched its Just Essentials range in May with the white ‘Smart Price’ branding replaced by bright yellow packaging.

Asda says the Just Essentials range is the "largest ever budget-friendly range" which includes food, toiletries and household essentials.

Asda shoppers hit out as new Just Essentials items

While Asda’s aim was to help customers who are struggling with the rising cost of living, it seems the move may have backfired with the packaging ‘striking a nerve’ with shoppers.

The new range has been desribed as "poverty markers" to shoppers.

One social media user said: "I can't explain, but Asda's new yellow and white budget branding has really struck a nerve. I hate it so much.

"The way it screams 'inferior product' and that people on lower incomes don't deserve nice design and should have a basket full of poverty markers.

"I'll get over it, but it feels like a big step backwards."

Another said on Twitter: "Since the cost of living crisis, I've noticed that supermarkets like Asda have changed their home brand packaging into bright yellow.

"It almost feels like Asda is taking the p*ss out of the cost of living crisis as well as us poor people having to buy their bright yellow brand as we can NOT afford to buy better."

Another said it suggests “people on lower incomes should have a basket full of poverty markers”.

Asda respond to criticism over Just Essentials range

An Asda spokesperson said shoppers are "loving" the new range adding: “We don’t understand why anyone would feel embarrassed for saving money.”

The full Just Essentials range consists of 293 products so far including everything from fresh meat, fish and poultry, to bakery, frozen and cupboard staples.

Household essentials such as washing up liquid, shampoo and conditioner are also included in the range.