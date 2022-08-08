TOURISM chiefs have issued a warning to Brits heading to Spain this summer over a new ban on air-conditioning.

The popular holiday destination is banning air-conditioning lower than 27 degrees in public spaces including shops and restaurants as part of energy-saving plans.

It means public transport and airports will also have to abide by the strict new setting.

On top of the air-con setting, spaces will only be able to set their heating to a maximum of 19 degrees in the winter while there will also be a time limit on the lights in empty shop fronts of 10pm.

The crackdown means tourists will no longer be able to cool down in public spaces as tourism bosses slam the move.

President of Costa del Sol's tourism board, Francisco Salado, hit out at the new measures.

He told The Sun: "We want satisfied tourists, not roasted tourists or those who are afraid to walk the dark streets."

Salado said the rules make “no sense”, with the timing “precisely in the middle of a heat wave”.

He added: "It is as if this decree had been written by a martian, someone who is deeply ignorant of our country and who has not consulted with anyone."

“Minor breaches” of the new rule could see businesses hit with a £50,000 fine as the Spanish government aims to crack down on energy use.

Luckily for “roasting” Brits, hotel rooms are classed as “private areas” meaning holidaymakers will still be able to cool down in their hotel rooms.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the new package last week, saying: “You just need to walk into a shopping mall to realise that maybe the temperature is set too low.”

Spanish public institutions already operate similar energy-saving regulations.

The government says the measures will not only save energy but will also bring down bills for households and businesses.

Spain is one of the hottest European countries in summer. The country has already had two heat waves this year with temperatures often surpassing 40 degrees for several days in a row.

Temperatures are forecast to soar again in the first weeks of August.