POLICE have renewed their appeal for witnesses after a "kind, caring" teenager died in a crash.

Passenger Chloe Hayman, 17, from Mountain Ash, died when the car she was travelling in - a beige Skoda Octavia - crashed on Sunday, July 24.

The incident happened in Fochriw, near Brook Row, at around 5.05am that day.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash, police said.

A 21-year-old man from Rhymney was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of driving while unfit through drink.

Gwent Police said he was later released on conditional bail as enquiries continue, and officers are asking anyone with information about the collision to get in touch.

How you can help

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or any dashcam footage in Bargoed, Deri and Fochriw between 4.30am and 5.10am, should contact the force.

Information can be reported to Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200247542 with any details.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Chloe Hayman. Picture: Family handout courtesy of Gwent Police

'Never a dull moment when Chloe was around'





Chloe's family released the following tribute to her: "We can’t believe our beautiful loving daughter, kind caring sister to three little brothers has been taken so young.

“From the day Chloe was born, she was a determined and fiercely strong little girl who was beautiful inside and out.

“Chloe lived life to the full and brought so much joy and happiness to everyone’s lives.

“There was never a dull moment when Chloe was around.

“Chloe brought happiness and love wherever she went and was loved by everyone who met her.

“She will be missed so much by everyone who knew her and had the chance to meet her.

“Our lives will never be the same again without her.”