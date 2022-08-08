ICELAND has announced it will be giving pensioners in Newport a £30 voucher to help assist with the rising cost of living.

The voucher can be used towards food and other essentials and will be given to shoppers of pension age who are either living independently or with a carer and relying solely on state pensions and benefits.

The voucher scheme, part of the ‘Summer Cheer’ campaign, is in collaboration with The Rothesay Foundation which hopes to support pensioners in need across the UK.

The campaign will run for seven weeks from August 1 until September 16, providing eligible pensioners with a £30 Iceland gift voucher to spend in one of 17 areas nationwide, encompassing 269 Iceland stores.

The areas have been identified as the places where there are some of the highest numbers of pensioners living in material deprivation in the country.

Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland Foods, said: “Since the launch of the partnership last Christmas, the cost-of-living crisis has taken hold of the UK, and now more than ever, people are struggling to access the food they need.

“No one should ever have to worry about how they are going to eat or drink, and we hope that the support we can offer across the UK will help pensioners access and enjoy a worry-free meal during this difficult time.”

Addy Loudiadis, of the Rothesay Foundation, said: “We hope our vouchers will provide a small amount of relief to the growing number of older people living in real financial difficulty in the UK. Going forward, we are committed to working with brilliant partners like Iceland and Age UK to help as many pensioners as possible get access to their full benefit allowances”.

How to get the £30 Iceland voucher

Eligible pensioners should call the Summer Cheer hotline on 0800 098 7877 to request their voucher. The telephone line will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Iceland is helping older people in need in other ways too. In May, the supermarket launched a weekly over 60’s discount across all the stores.

This provides customers with a 10% discount every Tuesday, when ID is shown. If you qualify for a £30 voucher with the Rothesay Foundation, the over 60’s discount can also be used in conjunction with this, to help make your money go further.

Areas where the vouchers will be made available to eligible pensioners include:

Newport;

Birmingham;

Croydon;

Greater Manchester;

Glamorgan;

Glasgow;

Huddersfield/Barnsley;

Lambeth;

Liverpool;

Newcastle North;

North Wales;

Sheffield;

Strathclyde;

Sunderland;

West Midlands;

Wirral.

To find out if your local Iceland store accepts these vouchers, visit the website here and put your postcode in the search bar.