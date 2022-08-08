CORONATION Street star Lucy Fallon was pictured with former co-stars Faye Brookes, Charlotte Jordan and Ellie Leach this weekend.

The glamorous pictures came from a day at the races, days after Faye, 34, announced her split from boyfriend Joe Davies.

Despite rallying around her pal, Lucy Fallon's relationship with her famous footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson goes from strength to strength.

The actress, famous for her portrayal of Bethany Platt in the ITV soap, regularly shared videos from their “date nights” on social media.

The 26-year-old shared snaps of a cosy night with the Preston North End midfielder, 24, last year with the caption: “Date nights are back.”

A source told The Sun in July: "It's early days but they're really loved up and don't care who knows it.

"They met through Helen Flanagan's partner Scott Sinclair, who knows Ryan."

Mr Ledson is a promising midfielder for Preston North End who has been named Players and Supporters Player of the Year.

Mr Ledson, from Liverpool, joined the Championship club in May 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

He began his career at Everton, joining the club’s academy at the age of five, however failed to break into the first team and joined Cambridge United on loan for the 2015/16 season.

He then joined Oxford United on a three-year contract in August 2016 before joining Preston.

Mr Ledson has been capped for England at under-16, under-17, under-18, under-19 and under-20 level.

Ms Fallon split form her ex-boyfriend Tom Leech in 2020, who she dated for three years.

Last year, Ms Fallon refused to rule out a return to the cobbles.

The soap star opened up in an Instagram live with her stylist and friend Ryan Kay and was asked about a potential return to Coronation Street.

She said: "I would. But there are so many things I want to do first.

"When you're in Corrie you're quite tied down to the schedule.

"I feel I'm going to take this time focus on myself, doing s*** I want to do.”

She added: "Never say never. I didn't leave for any particular reason. I didn't leave because I didn't like it.

"I left because I wanted to go down different avenues."

The door remains open for her character who left the Weatherfield for a writing job in London after a brief romance with widower Daniel Osbourne.